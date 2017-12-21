MENU
Weather Forecast: Freezing start Friday, mild by afternoon

by Jeremy Linder

Another freezing start to the day expected across the Northstate Friday morning. The ridge of high pressure continues to build bringing clear skies and calm winds. That could allow for some frost developing again then dissipating by the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies temperatures are expected to warm back into the mid 50s for the valley and the 40s for the higher elevations.

The ridge starts to flatten during the afternoon as it shifts east through Southern California. That will allow the clouds to slowly build in across the region to start the weekend; still temperatures by Christmas Eve may warm into the low 60s. The big question is what will travel conditions be in the mountains? Forecast models don’t agree even this far out on what will happen.

I still feel light showers and snow will be possible along the coast and mountains going into the evening and early Christmas morning. For now I suggest if traveling, plan for the worst and hope for the best. We’ll continue to track the latest model trends and have a better idea by the start to the weekend. No big changes are expected for Christmas and the remainder of 2017. With that in mind an unsettled pattern could continue making forecasting any future system tricky for the week.

