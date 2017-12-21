MENU
75 Bangor students receive special Christmas presents

by Jerry Olenyn

BANGOR, Calif. - All 75 students at Bangor Elementary School received wrapped Christmas presents from Kits for Kindness, a nonprofit organization out of San Juan Capistrano, which heard about the devastation wrought by the LaPorte Fire in October.

The group spent approximately $3,000 to buy each child two toys and a turkey dinner for their families.

One of those who received the gifts was Mikayla West, an 8th-grade student, whose family not only lost their house but everything inside, including their three dogs.

"Everybody is donating all of this stuff," said Makayla. But it's a reminder (of what happened)."

"It's just that I got over it," she said. "I tried to move on but it's still hard for me."

It was stories like these that inspired Kits for Kindness to provide the gifts. 

"When I first heard about the fire, it was really sad that everything was lost and they had nothing to rebuild," said Kate Giddings of Kits for Kindness. 

The money, gift-wrapping and 500-mile journey was worth it. 

"This is like my Christmas present," said Hannah West of Kits for Kindness. "I love to see the kids' smiles; it means the world." 

